EQM Midstream Partners LP to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.98 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

EQM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Shares of EQM stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. EQM Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $47.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 65.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,729,000 after buying an additional 838,799 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.52%.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

