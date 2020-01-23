EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by US Capital Advisors

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was upgraded by investment analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQM. UBS Group raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of NYSE:EQM opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. EQM Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after purchasing an additional 838,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,175,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 321,883 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 890,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,118,000 after purchasing an additional 173,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 106.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 152,962 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

