Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG Industries stock opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $100.90 and a 12-month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 22.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 191.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after buying an additional 118,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

