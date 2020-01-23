Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.95. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TH Capital boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.82. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a market capitalization of $565.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

