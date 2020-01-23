Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. Beacon Securities downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.10 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

OrganiGram stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.10 million and a P/E ratio of -14.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 42.78%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

