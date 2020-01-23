Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Targa Resources Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $49.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of TRGP opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,474,000 after buying an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4,024.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $47,754,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 10.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 669,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

