Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of IBCP opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.51. Independent Bank Co has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $23.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 71.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

