Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Beacon Securities lowered ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

TSE OGI opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The company has a market capitalization of $688.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.09 million.

ORGANIGRAM-TS Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

