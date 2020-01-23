Esquire Financial (ESQ) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ: ESQ) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Esquire Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

This table compares Esquire Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $36.81 million $8.73 million 19.91 Esquire Financial Competitors $13.76 billion $2.45 billion 13.62

Esquire Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial. Esquire Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 28.48% 13.16% 1.83% Esquire Financial Competitors 19.35% 13.53% 1.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Esquire Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Esquire Financial Competitors 1070 2422 1844 101 2.18

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.70%. Given Esquire Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Esquire Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esquire Financial beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.