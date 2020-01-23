Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

EOLS stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $372.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 4.24.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 224,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 107,946 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $1,083,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

