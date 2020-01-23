Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €25.00 by Deutsche Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Evotec stock opened at €25.45 ($29.59) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00. Evotec has a 1 year low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 1 year high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.06.

About Evotec

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

