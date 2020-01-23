Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $141.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.88 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

A number of research firms have commented on FRT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.