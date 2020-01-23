FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Reduced by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 740.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

