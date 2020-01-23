Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 923,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,245,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,105,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cfra raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $29.34 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.23. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

