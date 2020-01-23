Financial Institutions (FISI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $33.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.91%.

FISI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.