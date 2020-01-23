Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FISI stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $506.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Financial Institutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

