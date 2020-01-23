Financial Survey: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) vs. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 36Kr and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr N/A N/A N/A Etsy 14.14% 25.62% 9.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 36Kr and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Etsy 1 3 13 0 2.71

36Kr currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.19%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $66.52, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Etsy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $43.57 million 6.37 $5.90 million N/A N/A Etsy $603.69 million 9.86 $77.49 million $0.61 82.36

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Summary

Etsy beats 36Kr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

