First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFBC. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

