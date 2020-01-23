First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Robert A. Mccallum Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$548,162.91.

On Thursday, December 5th, Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$13.58 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.78 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.58.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$137.64 million. Analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Cormark reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$16.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.67.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

