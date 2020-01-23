Flex (FLEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLEX opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. Flex has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $410,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,432. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

