FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $977,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,298,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,221,000 after purchasing an additional 126,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.