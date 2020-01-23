Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $38.22 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 273971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 11.55%.

FSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Franklin Financial Network from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $507.14 million, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.36.

About Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB)

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

