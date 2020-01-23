FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.40. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 38,901,988 shares trading hands.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

