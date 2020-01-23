Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.70 Million

Analysts expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to post sales of $213.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $216.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $213.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $875.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.20 million to $881.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $912.14 million, with estimates ranging from $892.10 million to $931.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

