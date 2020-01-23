FY2019 Earnings Forecast for WPX Energy Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPX. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

NYSE WPX opened at $12.53 on Thursday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $15.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

