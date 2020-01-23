FY2019 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Lowered by Cormark

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE AR opened at C$1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.13. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.44 and a 1 year high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

