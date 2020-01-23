FY2019 EPS Estimates for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Cut by Analyst

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of HB Fuller in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HB Fuller’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

HB Fuller stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HB Fuller by 283.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,399,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the third quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,034,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

