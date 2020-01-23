FY2019 EPS Estimates for True North Commercial Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TNT)

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for True North Commercial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$25.67 million for the quarter.

True North Commercial has a twelve month low of C$5.93 and a twelve month high of C$7.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

