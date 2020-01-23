FY2019 EPS Estimates for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Increased by Analyst

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Vipshop in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.02 on Thursday. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vipshop by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

