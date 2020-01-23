FY2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Argonaut Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.11. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.44 and a 12-month high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$88.25 million during the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

