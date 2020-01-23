FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $46.83 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

