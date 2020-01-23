FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Issued By Raymond James

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$340.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.