Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in GAP were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 8.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 136.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,829,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,068,000 after purchasing an additional 210,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GAP by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. Gap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on GAP to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays started coverage on GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

