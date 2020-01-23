GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.64

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 10789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

GLOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $701.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in GasLog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

