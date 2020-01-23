Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGZPY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) stock opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Gazprom PAO has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Gazprom PAO (EDR) Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

