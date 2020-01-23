Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) & Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Head to Head Review

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genmab A/S and Retrophin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S $479.18 million 6.21 $233.19 million $3.76 6.15 Retrophin $164.25 million 4.22 -$102.68 million ($2.54) -6.35

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Retrophin. Retrophin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genmab A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genmab A/S and Retrophin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 1 7 0 2.88 Retrophin 0 0 9 0 3.00

Genmab A/S currently has a consensus target price of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.36%. Retrophin has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 84.22%. Given Retrophin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retrophin is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Genmab A/S and Retrophin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 42.39% 16.26% 15.23% Retrophin -71.70% -43.88% -18.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Genmab A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Retrophin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Retrophin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Its products under development include Ofatumumab to treat CLL and multiple sclerosis; Daratumumab to treat MM, natural killer/T-cell lymphoma, and amyloidosis; Tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; HuMax-AXL-ADC, and HexaBody-DR5/DR5 for treating solid cancers; and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. The company's products under development also comprise Teprotumumab for the treatment of Graves' orbitopathy; Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301) to treat lymphoma, solid tumors, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); HuMax-IL8 (BMS-986253) for treating advanced cancers; JNJ-61186372 for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer; JNJ-63709178 to treat AML; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 for MM; and Lu AF82422 for treating Parkinson's disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs, including naked, bispecific, and immune effector function enhanced antibodies. The company has commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate; and research collaboration and license agreement with Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH to research and develop next-generation bispecific immunotherapies for treating multiple cancer indications. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; CNSA-001, an orally bioavailable proprietary form of sepiapterin that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and liquid ursodeoxycholic acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

