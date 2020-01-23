Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $812.00

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 812 ($10.68) and last traded at GBX 813 ($10.69), with a volume of 140513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 840 ($11.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 905.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 977.84.

Georgia Capital Company Profile (LON:CGEO)

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, late stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in high-multiple businesses, defensive industries – service and consumer. It seeks to invest in Georgia.

