Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,443.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.91.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $138,395.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

