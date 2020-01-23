GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLYC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

