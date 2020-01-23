Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 1.40. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III bought 64,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 641,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

