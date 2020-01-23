Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GTN.A stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

