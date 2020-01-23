Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In related news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $373,210.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $766,661. 23.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

