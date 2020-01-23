GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSX. ValuEngine cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX Techedu stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,540,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,488,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,875,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.