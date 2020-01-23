HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

