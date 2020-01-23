HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 228.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTGM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of HTGM stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.56. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.21.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

