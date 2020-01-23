HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut HD Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, William Blair cut HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply stock opened at $39.88 on Thursday. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

