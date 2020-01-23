Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $152.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.71. Hershey has a 1-year low of $100.80 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.27.

In other Hershey news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock worth $7,720,027 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

