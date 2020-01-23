HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HMS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.19.

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. HMS has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. HMS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HMS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,572,000 after purchasing an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,396,000 after buying an additional 406,208 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,182,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,427,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of HMS by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 110,506 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

