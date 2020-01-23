Huazhu Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,399 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,540% compared to the average volume of 53 put options.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $45.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 1,311.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

