Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €55.15 ($64.13).

BOSS opened at €45.68 ($53.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a twelve month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.95.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

